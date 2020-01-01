NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics
NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.
NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa NEAR (NEAR), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng NEAR (NEAR) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga NEAR token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, scalable, and sustainable ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with relevant tables and detailed explanations.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.
- Inflation: NEAR is an inflationary token, with a fixed ~5% annual inflation rate based on the total token supply. This inflation is used to pay network validators and support protocol operations.
- Dynamic Inflation: Actual inflation can be lower than 5% due to the burning of transaction and storage fees. If network usage is high, the protocol can even become deflationary.
Issuance and Inflation Table
|Avg # of Tx/Day
|Min NEAR in Fees/Day
|NEAR Mint/Day
|Annual Inflation
|1,000
|0.1
|136,986
|5.000%
|10,000
|1
|136,985
|5.000%
|100,000
|10
|136,976
|5.000%
|1,000,000
|100
|136,886
|4.996%
|10,000,000
|1,000
|135,986
|4.964%
|100,000,000
|10,000
|126,986
|4.635%
|1,000,000,000
|100,000
|36,986
|1.350%
|1,500,000,000
|150,000
|-13,014
|-0.475%
|2,000,000,000
|200,000
|-63,014
|-2.300%
This table demonstrates how increased network usage (and thus more fees burned) can reduce or even reverse inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
At genesis, the 1 billion NEAR tokens were allocated as follows (as of Dec. 18, 2024):
|Allocation Category
|Amount (NEAR)
|% of Initial Supply
|Community Grants & Programs
|172,000,000
|17.20%
|Operations Grants
|114,000,000
|11.40%
|Foundation Endowment
|100,000,000
|10.00%
|Early Ecosystem
|117,000,000
|11.70%
|Community Treasury (2023)
|~5,660,000
|~0.57%
- Note: The project team controls the above allocations, but wallet addresses are not publicly disclosed. Allocation values may differ from initial allocations due to subsequent distributions and vesting.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking & Delegation: NEAR is a Proof-of-Stake network. Validators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards. Token holders can delegate their NEAR to validators.
- Transaction Fees: NEAR is used to pay for computation and storage on the network. 70% of transaction fees are burned, and 30% are rebated to smart contracts involved in the transaction.
- Medium of Exchange & Unit of Account: NEAR is used across applications for payments, access, and as a unit of account.
- Governance (Future): A proposal is under discussion to introduce vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR), where users lock NEAR to gain voting power and governance rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: NEAR tokens staked for network validation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- veNEAR (Proposed): Under the proposed governance framework, users can lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable token granting voting power. The lock duration ranges from a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 48 months. Rewards for veNEAR holders are sourced from the protocol treasury and inflation.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Staked NEAR can be unstaked according to protocol rules, typically after a set unbonding period.
- veNEAR Unlock (Proposed): Locked NEAR for veNEAR will be unlocked after the chosen lock duration (3–48 months), after which the original NEAR can be withdrawn.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|~5% annual inflation, adjusted by transaction fee burns
|Allocation
|Community, operations, foundation, ecosystem, treasury
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees, payments, governance (future)
|Incentives
|Validator rewards (90% of inflation), protocol treasury (10% of inflation), veNEAR APY
|Locking
|Staking lock, veNEAR lock (3–48 months, proposed)
|Unlocking
|Unstaking period for validators; veNEAR unlocks after lock duration
Additional Notes
- Deflationary Potential: If network usage is high, the burning of transaction fees can outpace inflation, making NEAR deflationary.
- Governance Evolution: The veNEAR proposal, if adopted, will further decentralize governance and introduce new incentive structures.
This comprehensive overview covers NEAR Protocol’s token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for users, validators, and the broader ecosystem.
NEAR (NEAR) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng NEAR (NEAR) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga NEAR token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang NEAR token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni NEAR, galugarin ang live na presyo ng NEAR token!
1 NEAR = 2.907 USD