Mythos (MYTH) Impormasyon

Mythos aims to democratize the gaming world and allow for players and creators to participate in the value chain. It is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms and multi-token game economies.

Opisyal na Website: http://mythos.foundation/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.mythical.market/dashboard