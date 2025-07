Movement (MOVE) Impormasyon

Movement Network is an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains that enables developers to build secure, performant, and interoperable blockchain applications, bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.movementnetwork.xyz Puting papel: https://docs.movementnetwork.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3073f7aAA4DB83f95e9FFf17424F71D4751a3073