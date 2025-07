dotmoovs (MOOV) Impormasyon

dotmoovs is Gamifying sports in the ultimate Play2Earn platform powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyze videos of players performing sports challenges. $MOOV is the native currency of Dotmoovs, which is used to pay setup fees and reward players.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.dotmoovs.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vRBthE-oWJ1jICKv2X9M2nx3r7Pn4kowYFF9bo_THbD-YVqJsNa6AhH6Ku_B-Et3FvML6uOLrs_k1hm/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.g2c968c1efc6_0_94 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3KDgfZkd3jZ8S2ZwynouuXAjUXGTgKcp1SM5kZ29z76Y