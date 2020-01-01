Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomics
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Impormasyon
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Moo Deng (MOODENG), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Moo Deng (MOODENG) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga MOODENG token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
Moo Deng ($MOODENG) employs a straightforward issuance mechanism characteristic of many Solana-based memecoins and inspired by the "Pumpfun tokenomics" model. The entire token supply was minted at launch with a fixed total supply of 989,971,791 tokens. There is no emission schedule, inflation, or future minting; all tokens were created at the genesis event.
Allocation Mechanism
The available information indicates that Moo Deng’s token allocation follows the minimalist mold set by meme tokens on Solana, which typically feature no complex or multi-stage vesting or team/investor allocations. All tokens were made available to the market at launch. The contract address is publicly listed, and the acquisition process involves simply swapping SOL for MOODENG using decentralized tools like Phantom wallet and platforms such as Moonshot.
- Total Supply: 989,971,791 $MOODENG
- Circulating Supply: As of the latest data, essentially the full supply is in circulation (c. 989,971,791), implying no reserved lockers or staged releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
As a memecoin, $MOODENG does not publicly list sophisticated incentives or utility beyond community engagement, trading, and social identity. Key use cases include:
- Trading & Speculation: Primary incentive is market participation and potential price appreciation.
- Community & Social Engagement: Users are encouraged to create and share personalized PFPs (profile pictures) and join the “moo-gang.”
- Planned Additions: The project’s website hints at upcoming features, possibly for deeper community-oriented activities or memes, but no DeFi, staking, or governance functions have been disclosed as of now.
Lock-Up Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal lock-up mechanisms for $MOODENG. Tokens were distributed freely at launch, without vesting schedules, cliffs, or contractual locks on any subset of tokens. This approach aligns with standard practices among Solana-based memecoins: immediate and total supply deployment to foster market-driven distribution.
Unlocking Time
Since there is no vesting or lock-up, there are no relevant unlock dates for the token. All tokens have been unlocked since inception and are immediately tradeable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply; all tokens minted at genesis
|Allocation
|100% released to public; no pre-sale, investor, or team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Trading, community building, meme culture
|Lock-Up Mechanism
|None
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate (all tokens)
Analysis & Context
- Simplicity vs. Security: Moo Deng’s approach favors radical transparency and avoids trust dependencies on founders, private backers, or central team control. This can be appealing for meme coin communities who prioritize fairness and permissionless participation, albeit at the cost of foregoing incentives for long-term development or utility-driven demand.
- Volatility & Speculation Risks: With all tokens in free float and no structural incentives beyond social phenomena, the price and participation are likely to be highly volatile and sentiment-driven.
- No Unlock-Related Pressure: The absence of future unlocks prevents periodic supply shocks commonly seen in projects with staged vesting. This can reduce medium-term sell pressure but does not eliminate other risks.
Conclusion
Moo Deng exemplifies the "fair launch" ethos of meme tokens: open distribution, no lockups, all tokens tradable from day one, and primary value derived from community popularity and meme virality rather than explicit incentive engineering or utility design.
For further insights or updates, consult the Moo Deng official website or on-chain token address (ED5nyyWEzpPPiWimP8vYm7sD7TD3LAt3Q3gRTWHzPJBY) to track real-time supply and transaction activity.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Moo Deng (MOODENG) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga MOODENG token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang MOODENG token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni MOODENG, galugarin ang live na presyo ng MOODENG token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
