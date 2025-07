Mnemonics (MNEMO) Impormasyon

Mnemonics is a community-driven meme coin project on the TON blockchain, engaging meme coin enthusiasts and TON supporters through gamified activities, such as strategic challenges and token exchanges. The project’s mission is to decentralize wealth and foster an inclusive, active community.

Opisyal na Website: https://about.mnemonics-coin.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i-o9gHOr6tR3g6OntI22aXo_yePuFLIu/edit Block Explorer: https://verifier.ton.org/EQBkCw8lcwcgk1nSlMko6SV2cf2ZyxnLR8w3t7923ErnzSBX