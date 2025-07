MLXC (MLXC) Impormasyon

The Marvellex blockchain “Introduces for the first time the concept of proof of staked gold (POSG), where the amount staked is not an unstable token minted from the ether, but the most widely accepted stable store of value, I. H. Gold, Marvellex grand stores and Real Estate.

Opisyal na Website: https://marvellex.com/ Puting papel: https://s3.amazonaws.com/marvellex.com/Marvellex%E2%80%93White-Paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.marvellex.com/