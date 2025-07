My Lovely Planet (MLC) Impormasyon

My Lovely Planet is the Web3 mobile App to protect the environment, accelerated by the Ubisoft Lab, and powered by the Polygon blockchain.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.mylovelyplanet.org/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.mylovelyplanet.org/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x0566c506477cd2d8df4e0123512dbc344bd9d111