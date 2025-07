MINE COIN (MIH) Impormasyon

MIH aims to become the next-generation payment platform by combining the strengths of traditional payment systems with the benefits of blockchain technology. The core goal of the project is to integrate a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) model into a conventional PG (Payment Gateway) system to provide an efficient and reward-based payment environment for both users and merchants.

Opisyal na Website: https://mineholdings.io/ Puting papel: https://mih.gitbook.io/mine-holdings Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x27fC525dc7393A3219bBE8c93b6226e448f52FdF