Metafighter (MF) Impormasyon

MetaFighter is a skill-based P2E fighting game which captures the essence of arcade classics like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat while delivering an in-game economy that rewards players for their gameplay.

Opisyal na Website: http://metafighter.com Puting papel: https://metafighter.com/MetaFighter%20White%20Paper%20(v1.2).pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xBb6cDedac5CaB4A420211a4A8e8B5DCA879B31De