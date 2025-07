Mey Network (MEY) Impormasyon

Mey Network is an innovative ecosystem powered by MeyFi and Meychain, enabling secure, scalable, and efficient asset tokenization and decentralized finance. Mey Network is a global tokenized real estate investment platform aimed at revolutionizing real estate investment, management, and transactions.

Opisyal na Website: https://mey.network/ Puting papel: https://docs.mey.network/mey-network Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x8bFAc1b375bf2894D6F12fb2Eb48B1C1a7916789