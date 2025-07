Metis (METIS) Impormasyon

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.metis.io Puting papel: https://docs.metis.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9E32b13ce7f2E80A01932B42553652E053D6ed8e