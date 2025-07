Medieval Empires (MEE) Impormasyon

Medieval Empires is an elaborate, multi-player online strategy game set in what is now modern-day Turkey during the late 13th century. The storyline of the game initially focuses on Ertuğrul Gazi, a tribal warrior and a celebrated leader of the Kayi tribe.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.medievalempires.com/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.medievalempires.com/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=polygon&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xEB7eaB87837f4Dad1bb80856db9E4506Fc441f3D