MetaMars (MARS) Impormasyon

MetaMars is a Web3 metaverse platform with Mars as its theme. By integrating virtual reality, crypto economics, and social networks, MetaMars is pioneering a new way of digital interaction and value creation. This innovative digital world combines Mars exploration with blockchain technology, providing users with a unique immersive experience.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.metamars.io Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AhloEuGkOk3w-8Vho2kwnUM-G9pYF-Bi/view Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x07c15e4ADD8c23D2971380dde6C57B6f88902Ec1?_refluxos=a10