Mamo (MAMO) Impormasyon

$MAMO is a smart financial assistant and Web3 dApp designed for everyday users. Its goal is to help users track, grow, and understand their money in a simple, clear, and stress-free way. It emphasizes small deposits and consistent habits, leveraging intelligent financial tools and geo-aware technology to deliver a more personalized financial experience.

Opisyal na Website: https://mamo.bot Puting papel: https://mamo.gitbook.io/mamo Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x7300b37dfdfab110d83290a29dfb31b1740219fe