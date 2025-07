MuxyAI (MAI) Impormasyon

MuxyAI is a decentralized payment gateway and incentive protocol powering the MCP ecosystem on Morph. At its core is the MAI token, an AI meme token that fuels community engagement while serving as the native currency for transactions and rewards within the protocol.

Opisyal na Website: https://muxy.ai/ Puting papel: https://muxy.ai/MuxyAI_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.morphl2.io/token/0xE4635E9Cd1f719c37523a80c0FB0b95A445a788a