Messier (M87) Impormasyon

Messier (M87) is developing a comprehensive, multi-layered utility ecosystem designed to deliver sustainable value to its token holders and users alike. At the heart of this ecosystem lies a bold vision: to seamlessly merge decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world utility, and cutting-edge AI technologies into a single, revenue-generating infrastructure.

Opisyal na Website: https://messier.app/ Puting papel: https://messier.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x80122c6a83c8202ea365233363d3f4837d13e888