Levva Protocol Token (LVVA) Impormasyon

Levva is your AI-powered DeFi portfolio manager that does all the heavy lifting for you. Our AI co-pilot tailors investment strategies to your goals, securely automates yield optimization, and gives you full control over your portfolio with zero complexity. Whether you're new to DeFi or a pro, Levva makes it effortless, safe, and optimized so you can focus on what matters while your assets work for you.

Opisyal na Website: https://levva.fi Puting papel: https://docs.levva.fi/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6243558a24CC6116aBE751f27E6d7Ede50ABFC76