LumiShare (LUMI) Impormasyon

LumiShare is a financial blockchain ecosystem powered by $LUMI, to tokenize and fractionalize Real World Assets, starting with renewable energy assets. Verified renewable energy projects will have greater access to funding from both individual and institutional investors.

Opisyal na Website: https://lumishare.io/ Puting papel: https://docsend.com/view/iu6efg6h8u3w57gu Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9d6df568d4d3e619b99a5f988ac7b2bcc3408753