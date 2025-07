LUFFY (LUFFY) Impormasyon

Luffy was founded in August 2021 with the sole purpose of building an entire ecosystem for investors and fans alike. Luffy is creating a safe and exciting space for investors and fans alike with modernized tooling, advanced DeFi platforms, education, P2E gaming, metaverse, and world-class artwork as well as to help underpaid anime and manga artists. Luffy's mission is "Becoming the leader of meme and anime tokens". Luffy is a community-driven token built on the most secure and well-established blockchain, “The Ethereum network,” allowing investors and fans to stay decentralized. "Luffy has consistently delivered on each promise since its launch. Our goal is to establish a credible token with real-world utilities. Our dedication is unmatched. We will not relinquish our efforts and continuously update our roadmap as new innovations occur." - Luffy Team

Opisyal na Website: https://www.luffytoken.com Puting papel: https://luffytoken.com/pdf/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x54012cDF4119DE84218F7EB90eEB87e25aE6EBd7