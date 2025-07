LOUD (LOUD) Impormasyon

Loud is an experiment that explores perpetual incentives for social engagement. The core idea: what happens when you reward people for talking about a coin, forever? Every week, trading volume generates swap fees that get distributed to the top contributors of Loud's mindshare - creating a sustainable cycle of engagement and rewards.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.stayloud.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/EJZJpNa4tDZ3kYdcRZgaAtaKm3fLJ5akmyPkCaKmfWvd