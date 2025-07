LOCUS (LOCUS) Impormasyon

Locus Chain aims to solve the problem of current-generation BlockChain technologies like transaction speed, quantity, and resource consumption, while keeping beneficial properties of fairness and transparency.

Opisyal na Website: https://locuschain.com/ Puting papel: https://www.locuschain.com/upload/file/whitepaper_eng.pdf?nocache=1722318593165