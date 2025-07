LIQUIDIUM.TOKEN (LIQUIDIUM) Impormasyon

Liquidium is the leading non-custodial lending protocol on Bitcoin allowing users to borrow and lend BTC against their Bitcoin assets (Ordinals, Runes, and more).

Opisyal na Website: https://liquidium.org Puting papel: https://tokenomics.liquidium.fi Block Explorer: https://ordiscan.com/rune/LIQUIDIUMTOKEN