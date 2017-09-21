Chainlink (LINK) Tokenomics
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
Chainlink’s LINK token is central to the protocol’s decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap.
- Bridging: LINK is bridged to other blockchains via a lock-and-mint mechanism. When LINK is transferred from Ethereum to another chain, it is locked on Ethereum and minted on the destination chain. The reverse process burns LINK on the non-Ethereum chain and unlocks it on Ethereum.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Public Token Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Raised $32M in September 2017
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|For node incentives and ecosystem growth
|Company Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|For development and operational costs
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: 35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO.
- Node/Ecosystem: 35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development.
- Company Reserve: 30% reserved for ongoing development and operations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs.
- Staking: LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators.
- Rewards: Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK.
- Fee Payments: LINK is used for transaction and verification fees across Chainlink services (e.g., Data Streams, CCIP, Automation). Alternative assets can also be used for fees, but at a higher rate.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window.
- Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).
- Unbonding: The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security.
- Pool Caps: Staking pools are capped (e.g., 45 million LINK in v0.2), with specific allocations for community and node operators.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Withdrawals: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim.
- Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (1B LINK), minted on Ethereum, bridged via lock-and-mint
|Allocation
|35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Reserve
|Usage
|Payment for oracle services, staking, node incentives, protocol fees
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, node operator subsidies, alert rewards
|Locking
|28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day vesting for rewards
|Unlocking
|7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days
Additional Notes
- Staking v0.2: Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators.
- Node Operator Staking: Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator.
- Community Staking: Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address.
- Future Developments: Plans to direct a portion of user fees to stakers as Chainlink expands its services.
Chainlink’s token economics are designed to incentivize honest oracle behavior, secure the network, and ensure long-term sustainability through a combination of fixed supply, staking, and dynamic reward mechanisms.
Chainlink (LINK) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Chainlink (LINK) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga LINK token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang LINK token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni LINK, galugarin ang live na presyo ng LINK token!
