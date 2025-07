Ledgity (LDY) Impormasyon

Ledgity Yield is an innovative financial platform designed to revolutionize the way stablecoin holders generate yield. By leveraging Real World Assets (RWA), Ledgity Yield offers a unique bridge between the security and stability of traditional finance (TradFi) and the dynamic, inclusive features of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Opisyal na Website: http://www.ledgity.finance Puting papel: https://docs.ledgity.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x482dF7483a52496F4C65AB499966dfcdf4DDFDbc