Kibble (KIB) Impormasyon

Kibble is redefining the future of DeFi through its innovative platform that integrates cutting-edge AI technology. By enabling users to aggregate data seamlessly, analyze market trends with precision, and amplify their financial potential, Kibble enhances the entire DeFi experience.

Opisyal na Website: https://kibble.exchange/swap/avax Puting papel: https://docs.kibble.exchange/ Block Explorer: https://snowscan.xyz/token/0x00da149c4e01e4a391ab86deddaae66e906b6fb7