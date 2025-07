Kermit (KERMIT) Impormasyon

Kermit is back, mother froggers. Emerging from Sesame Street, Kermit has matured into a degen frog ready to dominate the Solana blockchain. However, Kermit can't tolerate Pepe, his archenemy. In simpler terms, $KERMIT is the most memeable frog coin on Solana, here to rival the most memeable frog coin on Ethereum. Only one frog can reign supreme, and that will be $KERMIT, the one and only Pepe killer.

Opisyal na Website: https://kermitfrog.lol/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/86AgpNnEbvBvqNocTrVLr4hg7gXpekp4BkjHYeHD6Nxm