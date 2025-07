KEBABS (KEBABS) Impormasyon

KEBAPP is a DePIN project on Solana, decentralizing kebab shops and boosting small owners democracy. It uses token rewards for incentivising supply chain networks, offering decentralized data storage and rewarding loyalty for RWAs.

Opisyal na Website: https://kebapp.club/ Puting papel: https://kebapp.club/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/The-KebAppCoin-Litepaper.pdf