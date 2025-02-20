Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics

Tuklasin ang mga pangunahing pananaw sa Kaito (KAITO), kasama ang supply ng token nito, modelo ng pamamahagi, at real-time na datos ng merkado.
Kaito (KAITO) Impormasyon

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

https://yaps.kaito.ai/
https://docs.kaito.ai/
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo

Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Kaito (KAITO), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.

Market Cap:
$ 326.70M
Kabuuang Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 241.39M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.35B
All-Time High:
$ 2.9293
All-Time Low:
$ 0.6712827631571182
Kasalukuyang Presyo:
$ 1.3534
Malalim na Istraktura ng Kaito (KAITO) Token

Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga KAITO token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.

Overview

Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
  • Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
Liquidity Incentives5%To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
Binance Hodler2%Special allocation for Binance holders

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
  • Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
  • Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
  • No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeNotes
Ecosystem & Network Growth2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Core Contributors2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Early Backers2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Long-term Creator Incentives2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Liquidity Incentives2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Binance Hodler2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock

Summary Table

Category% SupplyUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeDescription/Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGrants, incentives, marketing
Core Contributors25%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyTeam and key contributors
Foundation10%2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyFoundation growth and sustainability
Initial Community & Ecosystem10%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantEarly community and partners
Early Backers8.3%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyEarly investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyCreator rewards
Liquidity Incentives5%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantLiquidity bootstrapping
Binance Hodler2%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantBinance user rewards

Additional Notes

  • No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
  • Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
  • Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.

Conclusion

KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit

Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Kaito (KAITO) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.

Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:

Kabuuang Supply:

Ang maximum na bilang ng mga KAITO token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.

Circulating Supply:

Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.

Max na Supply:

Ang hard cap sa kung ilang KAITO token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.

Rate ng Inflation:

Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.

Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?

Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.

Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.

Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.

Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.

Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni KAITO, galugarin ang live na presyo ng KAITO token!

Paano Bumili ng KAITO

Disclaimer

Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.