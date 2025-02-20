Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics
Kaito (KAITO) Impormasyon
Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Kaito (KAITO), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Kaito (KAITO) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga KAITO token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
- Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
|Core Contributors
|25%
|Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
|Foundation
|10%
|For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|10%
|Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|Special allocation for Binance holders
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
- Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
- Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
- Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.
Locking Mechanism
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
- No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Core Contributors
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Foundation
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Early Backers
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|2025-08-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Liquidity Incentives
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Binance Hodler
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
Summary Table
|Category
|% Supply
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Type
|Description/Purpose
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Grants, incentives, marketing
|Core Contributors
|25%
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Team and key contributors
|Foundation
|10%
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Foundation growth and sustainability
|Initial Community & Ecosystem
|10%
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|Early community and partners
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Early investors
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|2025-08-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Creator rewards
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|Liquidity bootstrapping
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|Binance user rewards
Additional Notes
- No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
- Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
- Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.
Conclusion
KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.
Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Kaito (KAITO) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga KAITO token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang KAITO token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni KAITO, galugarin ang live na presyo ng KAITO token!
Paano Bumili ng KAITO
Interesado sa pagdaragdag ng Kaito (KAITO) sa iyong portfolio? Sinusuportahan ng MEXC ang iba't ibang paraan upang bumili ng KAITO, kabilang ang mga credit card, bank transfer, at peer-to-peer na kalakalan. Baguhan ka man o pro, ginagawang madali at ligtas ng MEXC ang pagbili ng crypto.
Kaito (KAITO) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng KAITO ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng KAITO
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang KAITO? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng KAITO ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
Bumili ng Kaito (KAITO)
Halaga
1 KAITO = 1.3534 USD