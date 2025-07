I m a Jeet (JEETS) Impormasyon

$JEETS is a Solana-based meme token inspired by the infamous “jeet” —the trader who buys tops, sells bottoms, panics during dips, and rage-tweets the devs. But this isn’t just a meme — it’s a movement of jeets turning paper hands into diamond hands. A brutally honest mirror of crypto culture, $JEETS is built on community, memes, and shared trading trauma—aiming to transform every panic-seller into a proud HODLer.

Opisyal na Website: https://Jeets.ai Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7D87YFU86HJcHwc3izRp27eAH6G9MYY8WeoE1R5xpump