Ithaca is a Non-Custodial, Composable Option Protocol enabling optimal risk sharing across time and event horizons for professional and retail users as well modular decentralized infrastructure to spin up and market make complete option, option strategy, structured product markets on any underlying.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.ithacaprotocol.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.ithacaprotocol.io/docs/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x49f1D4dB3ea1a64390E990C6deBEaC88EAC007Ca