Nifty Island (ISLAND) Impormasyon

Nifty Island is building web3's gaming layer, an open gaming platform powered by user-generated content, where NFT, memecoin, and web3 communities can play, create, and earn rewards.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.niftyisland.com Puting papel: https://guide.niftyisland.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HX6zNkjJ7zy653VoDWzbaYpSg7BrgLfq4i4RA7D5nkkz