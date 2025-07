Charged Particles (IONX) Impormasyon

Charged Particles is a protocol that allows users to deposit ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 tokens into NFTs. A scarce NFT (e.g. Art, Collectible, Virtual Real Estate, In-Game Item, etc.) can now be transformed into a basket holding a number of other tokens. The principal amount can be time-locked inside the NFT, and through integration with Aave’s Tokens, the programmable yield from these DeFi yield-generating assets is just a few clicks away.

Opisyal na Website: https://charged.fi/ Puting papel: https://docs.charged.fi/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x02d3a27ac3f55d5d91fb0f52759842696a864217