INJX (INJX) Impormasyon

Injex Finance is an aggregator designed to find the best price and conditions for exchanging two assets. Currently, Injex has a beta version (v1.01) of the DEX aggregator and supports four DEXes within the Injective network: Helix, Astroport, DojoSwap, and White Whale.

Opisyal na Website: https://injex.fi/ Puting papel: https://docs.injex.fi/