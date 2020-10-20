Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga INJ token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.

Overview

Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.

Token Allocation

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Description Ecosystem Development 36% Growth, partnerships, incentives Team 20% Founders, core contributors Private Sale 17% Early private investors Community Growth 10% Rewards, grants, user incentives Binance Launchpad 9% Public sale Seed Sale 6% Early backers Advisors 2% Strategic and technical advisors

Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).

Issuance Mechanism

Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.

Inflation/Deflation:

Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).

Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.

INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain. Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.

Ecosystem Utility: Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network. Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.

User/Crowd Incentives: Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023). Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage. Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.



Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking

INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:

Unlock Date Recipient Group Amount (INJ) Unlock Type 2022-11-20 Ecosystem Development Treasury & Ecosystem 2,860,000 Cliff 2023-01-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff 2023-01-20 Advisors Team Advisors 333,333 Cliff ... ... ... ... ... 2023-07-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff 2024-01-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff 2020-10-20 Binance Launchpad Public Investors 9,000,000 Cliff 2021-04-20 Private Sale Private Investors 5,556,667 Cliff 2021-05-20 Seed Sale Public Investors 2,000,000 Cliff ... ... ... ... ...

All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.

Locking and Unlocking Details

Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).

Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages). Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.

Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives. Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.

Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives. Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.

Additional Design Features

Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.

Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval. Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.

Conclusion & Implications

Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.

Pros:

Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.

Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.

Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.

Potential Risks:

Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.

Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.

Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.