Injective (INJ) Tokenomics
Injective (INJ) Impormasyon
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
Injective (INJ) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Injective (INJ), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Injective (INJ) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga INJ token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.
Token Allocation
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Growth, partnerships, incentives
|Team
|20%
|Founders, core contributors
|Private Sale
|17%
|Early private investors
|Community Growth
|10%
|Rewards, grants, user incentives
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Public sale
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Early backers
|Advisors
|2%
|Strategic and technical advisors
- Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).
Issuance Mechanism
- Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.
- Inflation/Deflation:
- Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).
- Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.
- Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility:
- Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.
- User/Crowd Incentives:
- Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023).
- Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage.
- Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.
Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking
INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:
|Unlock Date
|Recipient
|Group
|Amount (INJ)
|Unlock Type
|2022-11-20
|Ecosystem Development
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|2,860,000
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Advisors
|Team Advisors
|333,333
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2023-07-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2024-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2020-10-20
|Binance Launchpad
|Public Investors
|9,000,000
|Cliff
|2021-04-20
|Private Sale
|Private Investors
|5,556,667
|Cliff
|2021-05-20
|Seed Sale
|Public Investors
|2,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.
Locking and Unlocking Details
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).
- Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.
- Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.
- Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.
Additional Design Features
- Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.
- Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.
Conclusion & Implications
Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.
- Pros:
- Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.
- Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.
- Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.
-
Potential Risks:
- Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.
- Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.
Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.
Injective (INJ) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Injective (INJ) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga INJ token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang INJ token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni INJ, galugarin ang live na presyo ng INJ token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
Halaga
1 INJ = 15.19 USD