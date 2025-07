Inferium AI (IFR) Impormasyon

Inferium AI - First AI infrastructure and analytics hub for verifiable inference and agents, with real-time performance metrics and Proof of Inference for unparalleled transparency. Be rewarded for your creations, performance and feedbacks.

Opisyal na Website: https://inferium.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.inferium.io/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x01812ca908b5731be0db86000c15c5afa3e834b2