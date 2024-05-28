Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics
Internet Computer (ICP) Impormasyon
The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.
Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Internet Computer (ICP), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Internet Computer (ICP) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga ICP token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
Genesis Supply & Inflation:
- At network genesis, 469 million ICP were created.
- Supply is inflationary, primarily due to rewards to Node Providers (who run infrastructure) and voting rewards to stakers participating in governance.
- As of May 28, 2024, the total supply reached approximately 519 million ICP.
Reward Emissions:
- Node Provider rewards: Minted monthly, calculated based on the 30-day moving average price of ICP in Special Drawing Rights (XDR), and paid for operating node hardware and infrastructure.
- Voting rewards: Paid daily, proportionally to “neurons” (locked ICP) based on voting activity and power.
Burn Mechanisms:
- ICP is burned:
- When converted to “cycles” (utility tokens to pay for computation/storage; 1 XDR worth of ICP = 1 trillion cycles),
- On each account transfer (0.0001 ICP is burned as a fee),
- When NNS proposal fees (10 ICP) are burned if proposals are rejected.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|ICP Supply (at Genesis)
|% of Supply
|DFINITY Foundation
|~111.94 million
|~23.87%
|Team Members
|~84.48 million
|~18.01%
|Early Contributors
|~44.58 million
|~9.51%
|Internet Computer Assoc.
|20.00 million
|~4.26%
|Advisors & 3rd Parties
|~11.24 million
|~2.40%
|Community & Developer
|~2.24 million
|~0.48%
|Node Operators
|~1.05 million
|~0.22%
|Airdrop Participants
|~3.76 million (1 yr vesting)
|~0.80%
- Additional tokens distributed via airdrop (vesting over 1 year from May 2021).
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Staking:
- Stake ICP (minimum 1 ICP) to create a “neuron.”
- Locked “neurons” grant voting power, the ability to propose or vote on governance (NNS, the network DAO), and reward accrual (called “maturity”).
- Cycle Creation (Gas):
- ICP can be converted (burned) into cycles to pay for computation, memory, and storage on canisters (Internet Computer’s smart contracts).
- Network Operations:
- Used to pay node providers and, in the near future, API nodes.
- Burning:
- Transfer fees and rejected proposal fees are burned, reducing supply.
- Medium of Exchange:
- Transacts value within the ecosystem and on DEXs such as ICPSwap.
Incentives:
- Node Providers: Receive monthly inflationary rewards in ICP.
- Stakers (“neurons”): Earn daily voting rewards (can be claimed as ICP, subject to unlock conditions).
- No liquidity provision mechanism presently exists.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
-
To participate in governance and earn voting rewards, ICP must be locked in a neuron for a “dissolve delay” of minimum 6 months; maximum 8 years.
-
Voting power depends on both lock-up length (dissolve delay) and “age bonus” (how long the neuron has been staked).
- 6 months → 1.06x bonus; 8 years → 2x bonus (linear in between).
- Maximum “neuron age” bonus is 1.25x after 4 years.
-
Users can increase lock-up duration at any time, decrease only by initiating “dissolve,” which starts the countdown.
-
Adding tokens to a neuron resets its age bonus proportionally.
5. Unlocking Time
-
Unlocking (Dissolving):
- When dissolve delay reaches zero, neurons can be “disbursed” (ICP returned to owner).
- Voting rewards claimable only after full unlock; minimum claim is 1 ICP.
-
Airdrop/TGE Vesting:
- Airdrop tokens vested monthly over 1 year from launch (May 2021).
-
Team and early allocations likely subject to bespoke vesting schedules, but publicly disclosed lockups are focused on staking, not team unlocks.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis: 469M ICP; Inflation via Node Provider & Voting Rewards
|Burn
|Cycles minting, transaction fees, rejected proposal fees
|Allocation
|Foundation, team, contributors, association, public (airdrop with 1 yr vest), nodes
|Usage
|Governance, cycle (gas) payments, node compensation, network fees, DEX trades
|Incentives
|Node provider & staking (neuron) rewards (inflationary)
|Lock-up
|Governance staking: 6 months–8 years (with unlock bonuses); airdrop vesting: 1 year
|Unlock
|Full unlock after dissolve delay; team vesting unspecified; airdrop: 1 year monthly
Nuances & Implications
- Economic Security: The long lock-up periods incentivize long-term commitment to governance, discouraging short-term speculation.
- Inflation: Secular inflation from node and voting rewards; counterbalanced by direct burning in utility (cycles), and governance (proposal) processes.
- Governance Centrality: Holding and staking ICP is essential to exercise any onchain control over Internet Computer—even for ecosystem projects (e.g. via SNS DAOs).
- Incentive Alignment: Node providers and governance participants are directly compensated, aligning the interests of infrastructure providers with network health.
- Unlock Risks: Most circulating supply is liquid; primary lock-up is voluntary via staking (with the exception of vesting allocations for investors and airdrop recipients).
- No Delegation: All governance power is directly tied to staked neurons; as of the latest disclosures, there is no delegation mechanism (unlike many PoS chains).
This structure provides an in-depth overview of ICP’s token economics. For specifics around unlock schedules and precise vesting details for early team/VC allocations, refer to official DFINITY/Internet Computer documentation, as public data is primarily focused on staking mechanics, airdrop, and network incentives.
Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Internet Computer (ICP) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga ICP token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang ICP token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni ICP, galugarin ang live na presyo ng ICP token!
Paano Bumili ng ICP
Interesado sa pagdaragdag ng Internet Computer (ICP) sa iyong portfolio? Sinusuportahan ng MEXC ang iba't ibang paraan upang bumili ng ICP, kabilang ang mga credit card, bank transfer, at peer-to-peer na kalakalan. Baguhan ka man o pro, ginagawang madali at ligtas ng MEXC ang pagbili ng crypto.
Internet Computer (ICP) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng ICP ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng ICP
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang ICP? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng ICP ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
Bumili ng Internet Computer (ICP)
Halaga
1 ICP = 5.672 USD