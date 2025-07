HTX DAO (HTX) Impormasyon

HTX DAO is an open and transparent decentralized autonomous organization.All users, developers, designers, and HTX holders can participate in governance to build the DeFi ecosystem and drive the continuous development of HTX DAO, ensuring benefits shared by all ecosystem participants.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.htxdao.com Puting papel: https://htxdao.gitbook.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TUPM7K8REVzD2UdV4R5fe5M8XbnR2DdoJ6