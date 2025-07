HPT (HPT) Impormasyon

The Huobipool Token is a proof of interest for the Huobi Mine Pool, with a constant total issuance of 10 billion. The Huobi Mine Pool will airdrop 51% of its profits to community builders based on the contribution of community contributors. The incentive mode is gradually released to the community through investment mining and computing mining mode.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.huobipool.com/ Puting papel: https://huobi-pool-service.s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com/prd/hpt/doc/HuobipoolTokenWhitepaperEN.pdf