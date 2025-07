Holo Token (HOT) Impormasyon

Holochain is a new open source framework for truly peer-to-peer applications. Holo acts as a bridge between Holochain apps and users by creating an ecosystem that enables distributed hosting services provided by peers.

Opisyal na Website: https://holochain.org/ Puting papel: https://holo.host/whitepapers/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6c6ee5e31d828de241282b9606c8e98ea48526e2