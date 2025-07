HOP (HOP) Impormasyon

Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.

Opisyal na Website: https://hop.exchange/ Puting papel: https://hop.exchange/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xc5102fe9359fd9a28f877a67e36b0f050d81a3cc