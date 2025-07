Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Impormasyon

Hooked Protocol is building the on-ramp layer for massive Web3 adoption, providing tailored Learn and Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3.

Opisyal na Website: https://hooked.io/ Puting papel: https://hooked-protocol.gitbook.io/hooked-protocol-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa260E12d2B924cb899AE80BB58123ac3fEE1E2F0