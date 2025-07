Helium Network Token (HNT) Impormasyon

Helium is a decentralized network of wireless Hotspots that create public, long-range wireless coverage for LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices. Hotspots produce and are compensated with HNT, the native cryptocurrency of the Helium blockchain. Today, the Helium blockchain and its hundreds of thousands of Hotspots provide access to the largest LoRaWAN Network in the world.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.helium.com/ Puting papel: http://docs.helium.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/hntyVP6YFm1Hg25TN9WGLqM12b8TQmcknKrdu1oxWux