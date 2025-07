HealthLink (HLC) Impormasyon

HealthLink is a revolutionary blockchain-powered platform that bridges healthcare providers, patients, and innovators to create a secure, transparent, and efficient global healthcare ecosystem. By combining blockchain’s security with AI’s efficiency, HealthLink empowers users with encrypted medical vaults, AI-driven telemedicine, and innovative health incentives—bringing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to the world.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.hlc.mobi/ Puting papel: https://healthlink-2.gitbook.io/healthlink/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xe7346369c68de70ec07685b7DD9B2522a54a3dFa