Hifi Finance (HIFI) Impormasyon

Hifi Lending Protocol allows anyone to borrow against their crypto. Buying and selling the tokenized debt enables fixed-rate lending and borrowing — something much needed in decentralized finance today.

Opisyal na Website: https://hifi.finance/ Puting papel: https://docs.hifi.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4b9278b94a1112cad404048903b8d343a810b07e