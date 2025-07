HI (HI) Impormasyon

HI is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximize membership value - not profits. Their first product is a digital wallet that provides members with the most seamless payment experience via social messengers.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.hi.com/ Puting papel: https://cms.hi.com/uploads/hi_Whitepaper_en_4da11a89e8.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x77087ab5df23cfb52449a188e80e9096201c2097