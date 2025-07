Handy (HANDY) Impormasyon

HANDY is a blockchain-based game platform that provides various services and contents in DeFi, NFT, P2E, and more. HANDY currently provides these two great services HandyPick and King of Planets. HANDY will have more services later and expand its ecosystem continuously.

Opisyal na Website: https://handypick.io/ Puting papel: https://handypick.io/download/Handy_Whitepaper_ver.1.5_EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x8bbe1a2961B41340468D0548c2cd5B7DFA9b684c