Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Impormasyon

Haedal is the ultimate place for users to stake and earn on Sui, building the prime liquid staking protocol powered by Hae3 products that extract revenue from Sui's trading flow to fuel the entire LST ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.haedal.xyz/ Puting papel: https://haedal-protocol.gitbook.io/haedal-protocol-docs Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0x3a304c7feba2d819ea57c3542d68439ca2c386ba02159c740f7b406e592c62ea::haedal::HAEDAL