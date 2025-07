Graph Token (GRT) Impormasyon

The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://thegraph.com Puting papel: https://thegraph.com/docs/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HGsLG4PnZ28L8A4R5nPqKgZd86zUUdmfnkTRnuFJ5dAX