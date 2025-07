GRASS (GRASS) Impormasyon

Grass is a decentralized data layer built specifically for artificial intelligence that enables users to share their Internet bandwidth and obtain verifiable network data through a distributed network. This is achieved by leveraging idle internet connections of node operators to collect raw data, which is then processed for AI training purposes.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.getgrass.io/ Puting papel: https://grass-foundation.gitbook.io/grass-docs Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Grass7B4RdKfBCjTKgSqnXkqjwiGvQyFbuSCUJr3XXjs